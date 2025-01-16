AF Gruppen Secures New Office Building Project in Horten

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has provided an announcement.

Strøm Gundersen Vestfold, part of AF Gruppen, has been awarded a contract by Kaldnes Utvikling AS to construct a modern and eco-friendly office building in Horten, valued at approximately NOK 108 million. This project, featuring a four-story design and outdoor works, underscores AF Gruppen’s commitment to sustainability and strengthens its position in the construction industry.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a leading construction and civil engineering company that offers a wide range of services including building and environmental engineering projects. The company focuses on delivering sustainable and innovative solutions in the Norwegian market.

YTD Price Performance: 26.94%

Average Trading Volume: 1,075

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.39B

Learn more about AGRUF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.