AF Gruppen Secures New Office Building Project in Horten

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has provided an announcement.
Strøm Gundersen Vestfold, part of AF Gruppen, has been awarded a contract by Kaldnes Utvikling AS to construct a modern and eco-friendly office building in Horten, valued at approximately NOK 108 million. This project, featuring a four-story design and outdoor works, underscores AF Gruppen’s commitment to sustainability and strengthens its position in the construction industry.
More about AF Gruppen ASA
AF Gruppen ASA is a leading construction and civil engineering company that offers a wide range of services including building and environmental engineering projects. The company focuses on delivering sustainable and innovative solutions in the Norwegian market.
YTD Price Performance: 26.94%
Average Trading Volume: 1,075
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $1.39B
Learn more about AGRUF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.