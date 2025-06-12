AF Gruppen Secures Major North Sea Dismantling Contract

Confident Investing Starts Here:

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has provided an announcement.

AF Gruppen ASA has secured a contract from Heerema Marine Contractors for the engineering, dismantling, and recycling of a production platform from the UK sector of the North Sea, with structures weighing nearly 15,000 metric tons. This project, scheduled for 2026-2029, aligns with AF Gruppen’s core competencies and strengthens its position in the offshore dismantling and recycling market.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a company operating in the engineering and construction industry, focusing on dismantling and recycling services. It is known for its expertise in delivering safe and efficient onshore dismantling and recycling solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 30,876

Current Market Cap: NOK16.6B

