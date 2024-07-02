AF Gruppen Lands Major Sewage Plant Expansion

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen has secured the main contractor role for the expansion of Strømmen’s sewage treatment plant, working collaboratively with NRVA to optimize the project before setting a target price. The construction phase could potentially reach a value of NOK 1 billion, with the contract expected to join the order reserve upon phase 2 agreement. AF Gruppen’s CEO, Amund Tøftum, emphasizes the company’s commitment to leveraging its experience for the project’s success.

