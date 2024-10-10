AF Gruppen Enhances Hospital Sustainability with New Project

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary HMB is set to construct a new district cooling center at Örebro University Hospital, with a contract value of SEK 180 million. The project, starting in January 2025 and concluding by November 2026, includes renovations and a sustainable cooling solution utilizing the Svartån River, which will enhance the hospital’s cooling capacity and environmental efficiency.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.