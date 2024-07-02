AEW UK REIT Reports Positive Annual Results

AEW UK REIT (GB:AEWU) has released an update.

AEW UK REIT plc has reported a positive fiscal year with a NAV total return of 4.98%, an increase in operating profit, and consistent dividends of 8p per share for the ninth consecutive year, despite a challenging economic environment. The company’s strategic sale of lower-yielding assets and investment in higher-yielding properties have contributed to rental income growth and an encouraging year-end reversionary yield of 8.8%. The company remains optimistic about the outlook for commercial property values and its potential for continued shareholder value addition.

