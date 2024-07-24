AEW UK REIT Achieves Lucrative Asset Sale

AEW UK REIT (GB:AEWU) has released an update.

AEW UK REIT plc has successfully sold Oak Park Industrial Estate for £6.3 million, a 33% premium over its March 2024 valuation, following new lettings that fully occupied the estate and significantly increased annual rental income. The sale of the Droitwich-based industrial estate, which was originally purchased in 2015, marks a strategic move by the company to maximize medium-term asset value and reinvest in its existing portfolio for future gains.

