Aether Global Innovations Completes Acquisition and Clarifies Drone Development Status

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc ( (TSE:AETH) ) is now available.

On June 13, 2025, Aether Global Innovations Corp. announced the completion of its acquisition of 1401068 B.C. Ltd., issuing 19,100,100 common shares to the vendors. This strategic move is expected to enhance Aether’s capabilities in drone management and automation. Additionally, Aether clarified previous statements regarding Xentera Technologies Inc.’s drone development, noting that the long-range drone is still under development and not yet functional. This clarification aims to align stakeholder expectations with the current status of the technology.

More about Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative company specializing in UAV and drone management and operations services. The company focuses on three main areas: drone management and surveillance monitoring, automation and integration for flight planning, and drone base station infrastructure and technology. Their services are aimed at critical infrastructure and large public and private facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 25,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.58M

Find detailed analytics on AETH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.