Aether Catalyst Launches $160K Private Placement

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (TSE:ATHR) has released an update.

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is set to bolster its financial standing by initiating a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $160,000. The fundraising effort will offer over 2.9 million units at $0.055 each, which includes a share and a half-warrant, with full warrants exercisable at $0.10 over a year. The capital raised is earmarked for settling debts and enhancing the company’s working capital.

