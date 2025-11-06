AES Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

AES Corporation ( (AES) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AES Corporation presented to its investors.

The AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on delivering greener and smarter energy solutions, operating primarily in the renewable energy sector with a strong emphasis on innovation and operational excellence.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AES Corporation highlighted a robust financial performance with significant growth in net income and earnings per share, alongside strategic advancements in renewable energy projects and power purchase agreements.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 include a net income of $517 million, a substantial increase from the previous year, and a diluted EPS of $0.94. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $830 million, driven by new projects in the Renewables Strategic Business Unit and increased revenues from revised rates at AES Indiana and AES Ohio. Strategically, AES is on track to add 3.2 GW of new projects by the end of 2025 and has signed or awarded new long-term PPAs for 2.2 GW of renewables.

AES Corporation reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $2,650 to $2,850 million and adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.26. The company remains focused on growth through new renewable projects and rate base expansion in the US, with expectations of continued profitable growth through the end of the decade.

Looking forward, AES Corporation maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing its commitment to achieving financial and strategic objectives, supported by a strong project pipeline and established supply chain, positioning the company for sustained growth in the renewable energy sector.

