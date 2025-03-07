AerSale Corporation Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Aersale Corporation ( (ASLE) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aersale Corporation presented to its investors.

AerSale Corporation is a company that provides integrated aftermarket services and products for large jets, focusing on aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as aircraft and engine sales and leasing. The company operates in the aerospace sector, offering unique solutions like AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and AerAware™ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics.

AerSale Corporation recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showing a positive turnaround from the previous year. The company reported a revenue of $94.7 million for the fourth quarter, slightly up from $94.4 million in the same period last year, and a full-year revenue of $345.1 million, marking a 3.2% increase from 2023.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP net income of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss in the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million, more than doubling from $6.0 million in the prior year. The full-year results showed a GAAP net income of $5.9 million, a significant improvement from a net loss in 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 million, up from $12.3 million. The growth was driven by increased leasing and used serviceable material sales, along with a strong performance in the MRO sector.

Despite a decrease in whole asset sales, AerSale experienced a 35.5% increase in revenue excluding flight equipment sales, attributed to improved feedstock levels and strong commercial demand. The company also made significant feedstock acquisitions and expanded its flight equipment inventory, positioning itself for future growth.

Looking ahead, AerSale’s management is optimistic about 2025, citing strong momentum and high demand for aircraft parts and services. With expansion projects and a robust commercial environment, the company aims to build on its 2024 achievements and continue its growth trajectory in the aerospace aftermarket sector.