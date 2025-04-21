Aerovate Therapeutics Approves Merger with Jade Biosciences

Aerovate Therapeutics ( (AVTE) ) has provided an announcement.

On April 16, 2025, Aerovate Therapeutics held a special meeting where stockholders approved a proposed merger with Jade Biosciences and all related proposals. This includes a reverse stock split and an increase in authorized shares, which are expected to impact the company’s stock structure and market presence. The merger aims to combine Aerovate’s focus on rare cardiopulmonary diseases with Jade’s expertise in autoimmune diseases, potentially enhancing their market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

