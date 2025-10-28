Aeroflex Industries Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aeroflex Industries Ltd. ( (IN:AEROFLEX) ) just unveiled an update.

Aeroflex Industries Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors approved the standalone and consolidated financial results, which were reviewed by statutory auditors. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Aeroflex Industries Ltd.

Aeroflex Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing flexible hoses and related products. The company serves various markets, including industrial and export sectors, and is recognized as an export house by the Government of India.

Average Trading Volume: 66,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 22.29B INR

