Aero Energy’s Sun Dog Drilling Reveals Uranium Potential

Aero Energy Ltd. has successfully completed its drilling program at the Sun Dog Uranium Project, with preliminary findings indicating the presence of high-grade uranium in the Wishbone target area. The company’s exploration activities have revealed significant geological structures and alterations, supporting the potential for valuable uranium deposits. Assays are underway, and further drilling is planned to explore the extent of these findings.

