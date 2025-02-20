Aero Energy Announces Winter Drill Targets at Murmac Uranium Project

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Angold Resources Ltd ( (TSE:AERO) ).

Aero Energy Limited has announced the selection of drill targets for the Winter 2025 drilling program at the Murmac Uranium Project, located in Saskatchewan. This initiative is part of an option agreement with Fortune Bay Corp. and is fully funded by Aero. The company has identified multiple high-priority drill targets supported by a radon-in-water survey at Howland Lake, which aligns with previous high-grade uranium drill intersections. The planned exploration includes up to six drill holes targeting radon anomalies and unexplored graphitic corridors, with drilling set to commence in March 2025, contingent on ice conditions.

More about Angold Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 169,173

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.27M

