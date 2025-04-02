Aero Energy and Kraken Energy Merge to Form Leading Uranium Developer

Angold Resources Ltd ( (TSE:AERO) ) has shared an announcement.

Aero Energy Limited and Kraken Energy Corp. have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement where Aero will acquire all outstanding shares of Kraken, creating a premier North American uranium developer. The transaction, valued at approximately $1.64 million, offers a 20% premium to Kraken shareholders and combines Aero’s Athabasca Basin assets with Kraken’s U.S. uranium assets, enhancing market presence and shareholder value. The merger is expected to leverage U.S. permitting processes and strengthen leadership, with unanimous board support and significant shareholder backing.

More about Angold Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 174,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.05M

