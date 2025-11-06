Aeris Resources Secures $80 Million Through Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aeris Resources Limited ( (AU:AIS) ) has provided an update.

Aeris Resources Limited announced the successful completion of a share placement, raising approximately $80 million by issuing 177,777,778 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.45 each. This capital raise is expected to strengthen Aeris’s financial position, enabling further exploration and development activities, thereby enhancing its competitive stance in the mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AIS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.62 price target.

More about Aeris Resources Limited

Aeris Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of mineral resources. Its primary products include copper and gold, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 5,629,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$451.7M

