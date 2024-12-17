Aeris Resources Announces Murrawombie Pit Project Update

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited has signed a mining contract with Mackellar Group for the Murrawombie open pit project at its Tritton Operations in NSW, with operations set to commence in February 2025. The project aims to provide a significant portion of the mill feed in FY26 and reduce future rehabilitation costs by utilizing non-acid forming waste material. This strategic move is expected to enhance Aeris’ production capacity and cost efficiency, making it a notable development for investors.

