Aeris Environmental Reports Impressive Growth

Aeris Environmental Ltd reports robust growth with third-quarter sales soaring by 154% compared to the same period last year, and a 73% increase in year-to-date income. The company’s expansion is marked by significant progress in its Energy Alliance initiative and growing international presence, including a new product order in China and the establishment of distribution channels in Latin America and the UAE. Despite a modest quarter-on-quarter revenue dip due to seasonal effects, Aeris maintained a strong gross trading margin and managed to reduce operating expenses by 48% from the previous quarter.

