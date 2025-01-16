AEP Responds to Shareholder Concerns Over Equity Allotment Resolution

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Anglo Eastern Plantations ( (GB:AEP) ) has shared an update.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) addressed the outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting where a notable number of shareholders opposed a resolution related to the Directors’ Power to Allot equity securities without pre-emption rights. The company emphasized that the resolution aligns with corporate governance guidelines and aimed at maintaining flexibility in capital management. Following shareholder feedback, particularly concerns about dilution, AEP committed to engaging with its shareholders on a case-by-case basis for specific transactions to ensure their interests are safeguarded.

YTD Price Performance: -6.42%

Average Trading Volume: 13,466

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £241.7M

