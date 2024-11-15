AEON Stores Secures Prime Hong Kong Location Until 2027

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has renewed its tenancy agreement for a prime retail location in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, ensuring its presence until November 2027. The transaction, valued at approximately HK$10.9 million, will be recognized as a right-of-use asset under HKFRS 16. This move highlights AEON’s strategic commitment to maintaining its retail operations in a competitive market.

