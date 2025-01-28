AEON Stores Issues Profit Warning Amidst Changing Market Dynamics

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ( (HK:0984) ) has shared an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant increase in losses for the year ended December 31, 2024. The projected loss is estimated to be between HK$340 million to HK$380 million, compared to a HK$189 million loss in 2023. This increase is primarily due to factors such as increased outbound travel, changes in consumption patterns of mainland tourists, and high Hong Kong dollar interest rates affecting local spending and the capital market. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the financial results are yet to be audited and could change.

More about AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited is a retail company operating in the Hong Kong market, offering a range of department store services and products. The company is part of the AEON Group, focusing on providing retail services to local consumers and tourists.

YTD Price Performance: -34.21%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €12.47M

Learn more about 0984 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.