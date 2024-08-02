AEON Stores Foresees Increased Half-Year Losses

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (HK:0984) has released an update.

AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of HK$171 million to HK$191 million for the first half of 2024. This projected loss is a significant increase from the HK$78 million loss in the same period in 2023, primarily due to the slow recovery of Hong Kong’s economy and challenges in mainland China’s business operations. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

