AEON REIT Investment Corporation Excels in ESG

AEON REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3292) has released an update.

AEON REIT Investment Corporation has achieved a ‘5 Stars’ rating in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the fifth year and a ‘Green Star’ for the ninth year, reflecting its high ESG performance. As part of the AEON Group, it follows the AEON Sustainability Principle and aims for sustainable management with initiatives like zero-carbon society goals and resource recycling. The group’s asset manager, AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd., ensures that ESG considerations are integral to their investment strategy to support medium to long-term property value.

