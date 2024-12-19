Aeon Metals Ltd. Initiates Restructuring with DOCA

Aeon Metals Ltd. (AU:AML) has released an update.

Aeon Metals Ltd. has entered a Deed of Company Arrangement with administrators appointed to manage its restructuring process. The company aims to transfer all shares to the DOCA proponent, pending a court order. Shareholders will receive further details soon as the company works through its financial challenges.

