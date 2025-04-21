AEON MALL Issues Performance-Linked Stock Options Amid Subsidiary Transition

AEON Mall Co ( (JP:8905) ) has issued an announcement.
AEON MALL Co., Ltd. announced the issuance of performance-linked stock options to align directors’ and executive officers’ interests with shareholders by linking compensation to corporate earnings and share price performance. This move is part of a broader strategy as AEON MALL prepares to become a wholly owned subsidiary of AEON Co., Ltd., which involves acquiring and canceling unexercised stock acquisition rights by June 30, 2025, ahead of a scheduled share exchange.
AEON MALL Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the development and management of shopping malls. The company is a subsidiary of AEON Co., Ltd., a major player in the retail sector.
