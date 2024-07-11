AEON Mall Co. Shows Solid Q1 Financial Growth

AEON Mall Co (JP:8905) has released an update.

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. reports a steady increase in financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2025, with a 3.7% rise in operating revenue and a notable 11.4% growth in operating income. Net income for owners of the parent also grew by 7.8%, and the equity ratio saw a slight improvement from 28.0% to 28.9%. These positive results are released alongside a consistent dividend forecast and no changes in accounting policies or revisions to earnings projections.

