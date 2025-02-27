AEON Credit Service Renews Brand Royalty Agreement with AFS Japan

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0900) ) has issued an announcement.

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Co., Ltd. has renewed its Brand Royalty Agreement with AFS Japan, allowing the continued use of AEON Trademarks for another year from March 2025 to February 2026. This renewal, part of a continuing connected transaction, involves a royalty payment calculated at 0.375% of the company’s audited consolidated operating revenue. The agreement, which does not require independent shareholders’ approval due to its size, ensures the company maintains its brand presence and operational continuity in its market.

AEON Credit Service (Asia) Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit and financial products. The company is known for leveraging the AEON brand to offer a range of financial solutions across its market territory.

