AEON Co. Reports Downturn in Mid-Year Profits

AEON Co (JP:8267) has released an update.

AEON Co., Ltd. reports a decline in its financial performance for the six-month period ending August 31, 2024, with decreases in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. Despite a slight increase in operating revenue, the profits have significantly dropped compared to the previous year. The company also announced its scheduled dividend payments and provided a forecast for the full fiscal year, projecting improvements in operating revenue, operating profit, and ordinary profit.

