AEON Co. Forms Strategic Alliance to Enhance Health and Wellness Services

AEON Co., Ltd., along with TSURUHA Holdings Inc. and WELCIA Holdings Co., Ltd., has entered into a definitive agreement for a capital and business alliance. This strategic move aims to address regional disparities in medical and health services in Japan, particularly in rural areas, by leveraging economies of scale and combining resources to offer comprehensive health and wellness solutions. The alliance is expected to enhance the companies’ market positioning and meet the increasing demand for integrated medical and retail services.

AEON Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese retail company operating in the health and wellness industry. It focuses on providing pre-symptomatic care, disease prevention, and treatment services both in Japan and globally, including the ASEAN region.

