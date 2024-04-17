AEON Biopharma Bolsters Finance and Board with Daewoong Deal

AEON Biopharma (AEON) has issued an update.

AEON Biopharma, Inc. has recently strengthened its financial position and board expertise through strategic dealings with Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. The company secured a total of $15 million through senior secured convertible notes, which are intended to fund the advanced clinical development of its primary product candidate, ABP-450, and other corporate needs. In addition to this financial boost, AEON expanded its board by appointing Seongsoo Park, Daewoong’s CEO, leveraging his extensive experience in pharmaceuticals for the company’s strategic advantage.

