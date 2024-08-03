Aena SA Braces for Impact from Legal Measures

Aena SA (ES:AENA) has released an update.

Aena SA has announced that the Kingdom of Spain’s representatives have been informed of provisional legal measures affecting a significant share of the company’s interests in London Luton Airport, without Aena’s participation in the judicial process. These measures are related to an ongoing international arbitration process and could impact Aena’s assets, which the company is prepared to defend vigorously once officially notified.

