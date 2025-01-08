Aelios Revises Offer for Suntec REIT Units

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Suntec Real Estate Investment ( (SG:T82U) ) has issued an update.

Aelios Pte. Ltd., through its financial advisers United Overseas Bank Limited and DBS Bank Ltd., has amended the terms of its mandatory conditional cash offer to acquire outstanding units in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust. The offer includes a revision of the offer price and an extension of the closing date, which may have implications on the trust’s market positioning and investor decisions.

More about Suntec Real Estate Investment

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust established in Singapore, focusing on acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of income-producing real estate assets.

YTD Price Performance: -0.23%

Average Trading Volume: 1,334

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.57B

See more insights into T82U stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.