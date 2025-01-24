Aelios Pte. Ltd. Extends Offer for Suntec REIT at Revised Price

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Suntec Real Estate Investment ( (SG:T82U) ).

Aelios Pte. Ltd., through United Overseas Bank Limited and DBS Bank Ltd., has made a mandatory conditional cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding units in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust not already owned by them. The offer price has been revised to S$1.19 per unit, with no further increase, and the offer’s closing date has been extended. This move could have significant implications for Suntec REIT’s future operations and market positioning as it consolidates control under Aelios Pte. Ltd.

More about Suntec Real Estate Investment

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust established in Singapore on November 1, 2004. The trust is focused on investing in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets primarily in the commercial sector within Singapore.

YTD Price Performance: 2.99%

Average Trading Volume: 1,145

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.61B

