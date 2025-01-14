Aehr Test Systems Expands into AI and GaN Markets

Aehr Test ( (AEHR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aehr Test presented to its investors.

Aehr Test Systems, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading provider of semiconductor test and burn-in solutions, serving various sectors including electric vehicles, AI processors, and power semiconductors. The company is recognized for its innovative FOX-P and FOX-XP systems, which enhance the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices globally.

In its fiscal 2025 second quarter report, Aehr Test Systems announced a decline in net revenue to $13.5 million from $21.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, contrasting with the previous year’s net income of $6.1 million. Despite the financial setbacks, Aehr has reiterated its full-year financial guidance, aiming for total revenue of at least $70 million.

Key highlights from the report include Aehr’s strategic expansion into the AI processor and gallium nitride (GaN) markets. The company secured its first AI processor customer for wafer level burn-in and received initial production orders from a data center hyperscaler. Moreover, Aehr’s first GaN semiconductor production order marks a significant expansion into new applications such as data centers and automotive systems.

The company’s management remains optimistic about growth opportunities, citing advancements in AI, GaN, and data storage markets. These sectors are expected to contribute significantly to Aehr’s revenue, with AI processors potentially making up 40% of total revenue this fiscal year. Aehr is also addressing challenges in the silicon carbide market, particularly in China, where it faces geopolitical and intellectual property risks.

Looking forward, Aehr Test Systems is poised to capitalize on the increasing demand for semiconductor reliability across various industries. With strong customer engagements and innovative solutions, the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth, supported by its comprehensive product portfolio and strategic market expansions.