Aehr Test Systems Approves Amendments to Stock Plans

The latest update is out from Aehr Test Systems ( (AEHR) ).

On October 20, 2025, Aehr Test Systems‘ stockholders approved amendments to the 2006 Employee Stock Purchase Plan and the 2023 Equity Incentive Plan during the company’s annual meeting. These amendments are expected to impact the company’s employee compensation structure, potentially enhancing its ability to attract and retain talent in the competitive semiconductor industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AEHR) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aehr Test Systems stock, see the AEHR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AEHR is a Neutral.

Aehr Test Systems’ overall stock score reflects a mix of challenges and opportunities. The most significant factor is the company’s financial performance, which is currently weak due to declining revenue and profitability. However, the earnings call provided a positive outlook with strong sales momentum and strategic focus on AI processors. Technical analysis shows short-term bullish momentum, but valuation concerns remain due to negative earnings. The absence of corporate events further emphasizes the need to focus on improving financial health and operational efficiency.

More about Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems operates in the semiconductor industry, providing test and burn-in equipment for semiconductor manufacturers. The company focuses on delivering solutions that ensure the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices.

Average Trading Volume: 1,832,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $772.1M

