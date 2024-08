Trustpilot Group Plc (GB:TRST) has released an update.

Trustpilot Group PLC has announced that Aegon Ltd has increased its stake in the company, crossing the threshold on August 14, 2024, which was reported to the issuer two days later. Aegon’s total percentage of voting rights now stands at 5.02%, up from the previous notification of 4.973%, through direct ownership of 20,922,195 shares.

For further insights into GB:TRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.