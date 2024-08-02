Aegis Brands Surges with Strong Q2 Performance

Aegis Brands (TSE:AEG) has released an update.

Aegis Brands Inc. has reported a robust second quarter with a 14.6% increase in system sales and significant EBITDA growth, attributed mainly to the performance of St. Louis Bar & Grill. The company’s strategic expansion and product launches, including a successful grocery line of St. Louis’s famous Angus burger, are contributing to its positive financial trajectory and compelling franchise investment opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:AEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.