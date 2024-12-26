Aega ASA Secures Convertible Loan to Boost Liquidity

Aega ASA (DE:82T0) has released an update.

Aega ASA is set to bolster its financial position through a rights issue and a NOK 2 million convertible loan, aimed at ensuring short-term liquidity. Key shareholders, including Selaco AS and board members, are participating in the loan with competitive terms to aid in efficient capital raising. This strategic move underscores Aega’s commitment to balancing shareholder interests while navigating financial operations.

