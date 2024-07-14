Aeeris Ltd Announces Major Strategic Achievements

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd, a leader in weather forecasting and risk management, has announced a series of strategic achievements including the renewal of a major five-year contract with Australia’s largest insurance provider, the acquisition of new customers through a partnership with Tomorrow.io, and the expansion of their Climatics services into New Zealand. These developments highlight the growing market demand for Aeeris’ services and its commitment to growth by leveraging strategic partnerships and investments.

