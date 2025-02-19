Aedifica Reports Robust 2024 Financial Performance and Strong Outlook

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Aedifica ( (GB:0DKX) ) has issued an announcement.

Aedifica reported strong financial performance for 2024, with EPRA earnings increasing by 7% to €234.6 million and rental income rising by 8% to €338.1 million. The company maintained a 100% occupancy rate and a solid balance sheet, with a debt-to-assets ratio of 41.3% and a BBB credit rating. Aedifica also announced a proposed dividend of €3.90 per share and an estimated increase in EPRA earnings for 2025, underscoring its robust operational performance and strategic asset management.

More about Aedifica

Aedifica is a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, specializing in healthcare properties. It manages a portfolio of 635 properties across eight countries, catering to nearly 49,400 end users, with a focus on long-term leases in the healthcare sector.

YTD Price Performance: 6.03%

Average Trading Volume: 8,717

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €2.84B

