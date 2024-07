AEDAS Homes SA (ES:AEDAS) has released an update.

AEDAS Homes SA successfully held its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the annual accounts, management reports, and corporate management for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Key approvals also featured the distribution of an extraordinary dividend and the re-election of a board member, among others.

For further insights into ES:AEDAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.