AEDAS Homes Announces 2025 Shareholders’ Meeting Agenda

AEDAS Homes SA ( (ES:AEDAS) ) just unveiled an update.

AEDAS Homes, S.A. has announced the convening of its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for July 3, 2025, in Madrid. The agenda includes the approval of financial statements, management reports, and the distribution of an extraordinary dividend. The meeting will also address corporate governance updates and the re-election of board members and auditors, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about AEDAS Homes SA

Average Trading Volume: 55,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.11B

Disclaimer & Disclosure

