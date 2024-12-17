Aecon Group Acquires United Engineers

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has released an update.

Aecon Group Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition of United Engineers & Constructors, enhancing its capabilities in nuclear and conventional power generation. This strategic move is expected to drive growth across the U.S. and other key markets by leveraging United’s technical expertise and expanding Aecon’s service offerings in North America.

