Aecon Celebrated as One of Canada’s Greenest Employers

Aecon Group Inc. has been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers and has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its significant strides in sustainable construction. In 2024, 59% of Aecon’s revenue was tied to sustainability projects, including clean energy and urban transportation initiatives. The company achieved a 34% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions since 2020, surpassing its 2030 target. Aecon also emphasized its commitment to community engagement and economic prosperity, notably through its Indigenous procurement efforts, spending $127 million on goods and services from the Indigenous economy.

Despite financial challenges and weak technical indicators, Aecon’s stock is supported by a solid backlog and recent significant contract wins. While the current performance is underwhelming, strategic initiatives in new projects and markets, along with a healthy dividend yield, provide a foundation for potential recovery and growth.

Aecon Group Inc. is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. It provides integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and offers project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment.

YTD Price Performance: -37.02%

Average Trading Volume: 520,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.07B

