AECI Ltd Reports Significant Earnings Growth Amid Strategic Repositioning

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AECI Ltd ( (GB:87FZ) ) has provided an announcement.

AECI Ltd has announced a trading statement for the half year ended 30 June 2025, indicating significant changes in financial performance compared to the previous year. The company expects a substantial increase in Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) and Headline Earnings Per Share (HEPS), with continuing operations showing a notable rise in EBITDA driven by improved margins in AECI Mining and a reduction in net finance costs. However, profit from continuing operations is expected to decrease due to impairment charges related to strategic repositioning, including the disposal of certain assets. The sale of its Food & Beverage Business is anticipated to conclude in the second half of the year, aligning with AECI’s long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value.

More about AECI Ltd

AECI is a diversified chemicals solutions company with a presence in over 20 countries across six continents. Founded in 1896, it services a broad range of industries with core products and services including mine-to-mineral solutions, water treatment solutions, chemical raw materials, crop protection products, plant nutrients, property leasing, and utilities provision. The company operates through four main segments: AECI Mining, AECI Chemicals, AECI Corporate and Property Services, and AECI Managed Businesses.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £416.1M

Find detailed analytics on 87FZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue