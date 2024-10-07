ADX Energy Shares Key Investor Update

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy, an ASX-listed European energy producer and explorer, has released an investor update highlighting technical reviews and audits of its reserves and prospective resources. The update includes an independent audit by RISC Advisory Pty Ltd of developed reserves in Austrian fields, with a focus on both producing and non-producing reserves. Prospective resources, including the Welchau Discovery, are being re-evaluated, emphasizing the speculative nature of investments in the company.

