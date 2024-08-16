Adway Construction Reports Significant Half-Year Losses

Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6189) has released an update.

Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd. has reported a substantial downturn in its interim financial results for the first half of 2024, with revenue plummeting by 87.37% and gross profit dropping by 98.71% compared to the same period last year. The company faced a significant loss for the period, with a net loss margin of -153.91%, marking a stark contrast to the profits from the previous year. Basic and diluted loss per share were recorded at RMB (0.04), a sharp decline from the earnings per share of RMB 0.27 in 2023.

