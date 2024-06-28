Advocacy Groups Misunderstand Verisign’s .com Registry Agreement

Verisign (VRSN) has provided an announcement.

Advocacy groups have urged the US government to allow competitive bidding for the management of the .com domain registry, claiming that an existing agreement could be terminated in August 2024. However, this claim is inaccurate as the registry would still be operated under a valid agreement between Verisign and ICANN, which governs internet infrastructure stability. The advocates’ push, based on a misunderstanding, overlooks the binding nature of the agreement and established internet governance policies.

Learn more about VRSN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.