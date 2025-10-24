Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Merger with Eli Lilly

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Merger with Eli Lilly

Story Highlights
  • Adverum Biotechnologies focuses on gene therapy for ocular diseases, with Ixo-vec as its lead product.
  • Adverum entered a merger with Eli Lilly to acquire all shares, aiming to close by late 2025.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Merger with Eli Lilly

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( (ADVM) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Adverum Biotechnologies entered into a merger agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, where Lilly will acquire Adverum through a tender offer for all outstanding shares. The acquisition includes Adverum’s lead product, Ixo-vec, which is in Phase 3 trials for treating wet age-related macular degeneration. The merger agreement offers Adverum shareholders $3.56 per share in cash and a contingent value right (CVR) for potential additional payments based on future milestones. The transaction, unanimously approved by Adverum’s board, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions. This acquisition aligns with Lilly’s strategy to expand its genetic medicine capabilities and offers potential advancements in gene therapy for age-related diseases.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADVM) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adverum Biotechnologies stock, see the ADVM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ADVM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADVM is a Neutral.

Adverum Biotechnologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is currently weak due to persistent losses and cash flow challenges. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the negative valuation metrics, such as a negative P/E ratio, weigh heavily on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on ADVM stock, click here.

More about Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage company focused on establishing gene therapy as a new standard of care for prevalent ocular diseases, aiming to develop functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Utilizing its proprietary intravitreal platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies designed to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections. Its lead product candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), is being evaluated as a one-time injection for wet age-related macular degeneration.

Average Trading Volume: 313,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $89.18M

For an in-depth examination of ADVM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement