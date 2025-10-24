Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Merger with Eli Lilly

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Adverum Biotechnologies ( (ADVM) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Adverum Biotechnologies entered into a merger agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, where Lilly will acquire Adverum through a tender offer for all outstanding shares. The acquisition includes Adverum’s lead product, Ixo-vec, which is in Phase 3 trials for treating wet age-related macular degeneration. The merger agreement offers Adverum shareholders $3.56 per share in cash and a contingent value right (CVR) for potential additional payments based on future milestones. The transaction, unanimously approved by Adverum’s board, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions. This acquisition aligns with Lilly’s strategy to expand its genetic medicine capabilities and offers potential advancements in gene therapy for age-related diseases.

Adverum Biotechnologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is currently weak due to persistent losses and cash flow challenges. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the negative valuation metrics, such as a negative P/E ratio, weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage company focused on establishing gene therapy as a new standard of care for prevalent ocular diseases, aiming to develop functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Utilizing its proprietary intravitreal platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies designed to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections. Its lead product candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), is being evaluated as a one-time injection for wet age-related macular degeneration.

Average Trading Volume: 313,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $89.18M

