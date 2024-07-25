Adventus’ Project Advances Despite Legal Hurdle

Adventus Mining Corp (TSE:ADZN) has released an update.

Adventus Mining Corporation announced that an Ecuadorian court has rejected a protective action challenging the environmental license of its El Domo-Curipamba Project, allowing construction to continue. Additionally, the company disclosed an update on its arrangement with Silvercorp Metals Inc., indicating that the protective action was deemed a Material Adverse Effect according to their agreement.

For further insights into TSE:ADZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.